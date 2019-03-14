Ben Affleck Reveals He Coaches His 7-Year-Old Son’s Little League Team: It’s The ‘Dad Dream’

Ben Affleck is passing on his love of sports to his son by being the coach for 7-year-old Samuel’s Little League team. He opened up about his ‘dad dream’ on ‘The Ellen Show.’

Ben Affleck has added baseball coach to his already impressive resumé. The actor, 46, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, March 14, where he revealed that he’s taken on a special role – besides dad, of course – in his 7-year-old son Samuel‘s life. “I’m a coach on the Little League team. It’s going great,” Affleck told Ellen DeGeneres. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids.”

There is one downside for the Boston native, though. “I do have to wear a [Los Angeles] Dodgers hat because that is the team.” Affleck has long been supportive of the sports teams from his home state of Massachusetts like the Boston Red Sox. “But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much,” he continued. “It’s the dad dream to be the coach of your son or your daughter and their Little League team. It’s very exciting.”

However, being an A-list actor also means that Affleck has a pretty full schedule, but still managed to fit in coaching a game while promoting his new Netflix film Triple Frontier. “People have been very cool. I had a game last week and I was promoting the movie and I was going to Asia and I was like, ‘I have to come back a day early! And they were like, ‘What’s the [issue]?’ And I was like, ‘My son’s little league game… I’m the coach!'” he said, adding, “But thank you, Netflix – they did let me come back here, so I appreciate it.”

The Gone Girl star also opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. When the talk show host said that she wasn’t aware her show was the only television program his kids were allowed to watch, he jokingly responded, “Yes, that’s right. This is IT.” He then touched on compromising with Garner about how much screen time they should give to their three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel. “You know, you have those things as split families. You go back and forth and you want to come to a sort of agreement on the rules. I’m a little bit more liberal on the screen side of things – the video games and the TV – but this is something that we can both agree on.”