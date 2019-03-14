Barbara Palvin Is Newest VS Angel — See Her BF Dylan Sprouse’s Sweet Message

Congrats are in order for Barbara Palvin, who is officially a Victoria’s Secret Angel! See the adorable message her BF Dylan Sprouse shared with her and the world.

Barbara Palvin, 25, is the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel, the brand announced in a press release on March 14! The supermodel was discovered when she was just 12 years old while out with her mother in her home country of Hungary. She first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, and returned to the runway in 2018. At the 2018 show, her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse watched from the audience and even brought Shake Shack burgers as a post-show treat!

Her supportive boyfriend Dylan wrote on Instagram after the announcement, “The missus has a big announcement, officially a VS angel! Proud of all the work you’ve done leading up to this and here’s to more years of success and a little less Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.” He added in his stories, “very proud of you miss, hard work pays off.”

Barbara is the first Hungarian Angel ever. She was in the Very Sexy campaign in the fall of 2018 and can currently be seen in the Perfect Shape Campaign for Spring 2019.

“OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL!,” Barbara posted on Instagram on March 14. “I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try: I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL! Thank you for believing in me.”

“There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family, my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again.”

Congrats, Barbara!