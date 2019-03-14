Backstreet Boys Perform Pair Of Hits At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Backstreet’s back on the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The Backstreet Boys rocked the awards show, lighting up the stage with an epic performance of two of their biggest hits!

Welcome to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Backstreet Boys! The 90s music icons – AJ McLean, 41, Nick Carter, 39, Howie Dorough, 45, Kevin Richardson, 47, and Brian Littrell, 44 – performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for the first time and it was one to remember! The group hit the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on March 14, and — well, technically, they came through the crowd while singing their new hit, “No Place.” Once they got on stage, they switched to “I Want It That Way”. Judging by how the audience swooned, everyone wanted it that way.

In the six years of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, BSB has not performed once, so fans were excited to see these pop icons make their debut at the show. One person who was eagerly anticipating this performance was none other than the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards’ host, T-Pain. The winner of the inaugural season of The Masked Singer said that BSB would likely be the highlight of the night. “That should be everybody’s favorite right now. Just to see them come through and do all the dance moves that were so great and we’re used to,” he said, per iHeartRadio, citing 1997’s “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” as his favorite song of theirs. “I think that Backstreet Boys are going to blow our minds.”

After 25 years, BSB still has it, as their album DNA was their first release since 2000’s Black & Blue to top the Billboard charts. When speaking to Time, the group realized the term “boy band” doesn’t apply to a group whose members are in their forties. “I don’t care whatever they call us,” said Nick Carter. “We’ve always called ourselves a vocal harmony group,” added Brian Littrell. “We’re singers first.”

“I think there is always going to be something nostalgic about a group like us,” AJK McLean said, while Nick Carter weighed in on the group’s novelty factor. “We’re proud to come from an era of music that we feel is some of the best that ever came out. Late ’90s, early 2000s. I believe that people miss that era. I think they do want to relieve that nostalgic feeling. At the same time, [they want to] transcend with us, and that’s what we’re doing with them: growing with our fan base.”