Whatever it takes. Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and more of the remaining Avengers step out in epic new suits in the latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer.

The Avengers may have lost their loved ones, but they’re not giving up. Peggy Carter’s final words to Steve Rogers echo over the new Avengers: Endgame trailer: “The world has changed. None of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over.” But the Avengers aren’t ready to do that just yet. A chunk of the trailer is in black and white, with only one other color present — red. “I keep telling everybody they should move on. Some do, but not us,” Steve says to Natasha.

The Avengers owe it to the ones they lost to fight back. Natasha seeks out Hawkeye, who has lost his entire family. He’s rocking a new mohawk, while Natasha returns to her red hair roots. In the final moments of the trailer, they all vow to do whatever it takes to defeat Thanos or at least try. With Captain America leading the way, other Avengers including Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Nebula, Hawkeye, and War Machine assemble in new suits. The new Avengers suits are white with red detailing. Only the best to take on Thanos again.

Other remaining superheroes like Thor, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Valkyrie, and Captain Marvel are not seen in the new suits. At the very end of the trailer, Thor meets Captain Marvel. He reaches for his hammer, and Captain Marvel is giving him a look like she could totally take him down. “I like this one,” he says to Natasha. Totally shipping Thor and Captain Marvel now. Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26.