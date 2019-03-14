Ariana Grande Performs ‘Needy’ Live For The First Time Ever At iHeartRadio Awards

Ariana Grande brought down the house with her pre-taped rendition of ‘Needy’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which marks the first time she’s ever performed the song!

Ariana Grande, 25, delivered a powerful, pre-taped performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Ariana, who just became the first person since the Beatles to hold the top three positions on the Billboard chart, slayed by singing her hit song “Needy” , marking the first time that she’s ever performed her latest song off her album thank u, next. Crooning into a microphone while sitting on a stool, Ariana, who wore her hair in a huge ponytail, was accompanied by a string quartet behind her and a keyboardist. Needless to say, she slayed in typical, Ariana fashion. On top of that, the singer took home the coveted Artist of the Year awards during the Mar. 14 ceremony at the Microsoft Theater.

Ariana recently shared a video on International Women’s Day that she filmed during 2017’s “Dangerous Woman” tour, which featured phrases like “Strong Grounded Centered Connected” and “Not Asking For It.” In addition to the video, Ariana tweeted out, “we made this for the dwt and you’ve been asking for it since 🖤 happy international women’s day every day to women of every color, shape, size, sexuality, age, religion, trans, cis, and all who identify ! u are everything and i’m proud of u everyday. female by @HANNAHLUXDAVIS 🌫.”

And Ariana was recently spotted out and about with two of her exes in the last few weeks. On Mar. 10, the singer was seen grabbing dinner with Graham Phillips, 25, in New York City at the hot spot Carbone down in Greenwich Village. And on Feb. 27, Ariana was seen greeting her ex Big Sean outside of a Los Angeles recording studio. On top of that, the two later drove away in his car.

And on the Feb. 20 episode of The Late Late Show, Ariana revealed that her personal life right now is non-existent. “I was so excited that you asked me to do this today cause usually I don’t have anything to do than just make songs and just rehearse and that’s it,” she told James Corden. “My personal life is still non-existent so I was excited to come here.”