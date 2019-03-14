Alicia Keys Performs With Son Egypt, 8, At iHeartRadio Awards

Alicia Keys had a surprising duet partner at the 2019 iHearts — her eight-year-old son, Egypt! The mother and son duo adorably played the piano side-by-side.

Alicia Keys, 38, took the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform “Raise A Man” and a classic, “You Don’t Know My Name,” but had a surprise guest — her very own son, Egypt, 8. He’s just as talented as his mom, as Egypt played the piano alongside Alicia, who also commanded the keys. Egypt even demonstrated flossing dance moves for the crowd, while Alicia waved her hands in the air. Best tag team ever!

Alicia also graced the stage to accept her “Innovator Award” for her “unparalleled contributions to pop culture and social causes as an artist, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and activist,” according to iHeartRadio’s website. Aside from Alicia’s impressive track record in music (ahem, 15 Grammy wins), she has also founded or helped co-found two non-profit organizations: She Is The Music (SITM) and Keep a Child Alive. The first nonprofit works on getting more women, worldwide, working in the music industry, and the second provides financial, medical and educative support to children and their families affected by HIV, among other efforts.

Needless to say, the “Fallin'” singer is a trailblazer in music and philanthropy. She delivered a beautiful speech fitting that reputation inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept her “Innovator Award.” “I looked inside my heart and realized I am here to do me and we are here to do us…sometimes it’s crazy I know how it feels. All we can think about is how to be liked and how to be accepted…Instead all we have to do is love who we are, appreciate our individuality and embrace what makes us unique,” Alicia told the crowd.

Talent runs in the family — we ❤️ this adorable moment between @aliciakeys and her son! #iHeartAwards2019! pic.twitter.com/QPtb8TGSEs — FOX (@FOXTV) March 15, 2019

Expectations were high for Alicia’s performance for her latest award show, and it was a bar she set herself. The legendary vocalist stunned the crowd at the 2019 Grammys by double wielding two pianos and covering a medley of artists from Lauren Hill to Drake at the award show on Feb. 10. From one music award show to another, Alicia is on a roll with her live performances.

