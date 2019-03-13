Wendy Williams Puts ‘Liar’ Lori Loughlin On Blast After College Admissions Scam: ‘Lock Her Up’

Wendy Williams exploded with anger over Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s involvement in what’s being called the biggest college admissions scam in history, during her show on March 13. She said they should take a seat next to Jussie Smollett.

Wendy Williams, 54, kicked off “Hot Topics” on March 13 with a fiery response to “Operation Varsity Blues”, a plot, in which is being called the largest college admissions scam in history. She declared that actresses Lori Loughlin, 54, and Felicity Huffman, 56, — two of the 50 people who were charged in a nationwide college admissions bribery and cheating scam — should be “locked up.” The talk show host expressed her “disgust” over Loughlin and Huffman’s actions, and even admitted that she believes their children were in on it.

“The rest of us struggle while the rich continue to take advantage of us,” Wendy said as she began her show. “Lock em’ all up! … It’s disgusting, horrible. I feel like all of the parents should be charged and go to jail and pay huge fines. I feel like the kids will be next to be charged. I think that all these kids knew exactly what was going on… How dare they!”

Wendy went on: “Lori Loughlin, she and her husband are the worst of the lot so far. ‘Full House’, what’s going to happen to Fuller House’? Do you cancel the show because she’s a liar? I wouldn’t mind! I mean, this is terrible… Felicity Huffman is the lesser of the two evils, so they say… Who’s going to be friends with these liars now? Who’s going to be friends with their kids? … For you kids who were cheating and lying, get ready.” Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, share two daughters together, Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20. Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, 69, have two daughters together, Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16.

“They’re going to have to have several seats next to Jussie Smollett!”, Wendy added. You know it’s bad when a diss about you is included in the same sentence as Jussie Smollett. As previously reported, the actor, 36, who has since been removed from his role on Empire, was charged with filing a false report for allegedly staging a January 29 attack on himself, making it look like he was the victim of a hate crime. Smollett has since denied the charge and was released on $100,000 bail in Chicago on February 21. His next hearing is set for March 14.

Since news of the scandal broke on March 12, Loughlin has surrendered to Federal authorities. The Fuller House star was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13, after FBI agents reportedly showed up to her LA home the day prior. However, she wasn’t home due to filming on location in Vancouver.

In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, prosecutors allege that Loughlin and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Meanwhile, Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The actress “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to the 200-page legal documents. The documents include transcribed phone conversations between Huffman and one of the ‘cooperating witnesses’, who participated the scheme.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators. Those who were indicted allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges.