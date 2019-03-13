‘Survivor’ Preview: Chris Doesn’t Receive The Warmest Welcome When He Arrives At ‘Edge Of Extinction’

In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Survivor’ sneak peek, Reem and Keith give Chris the cold shoulder when he shows up to the ‘Edge of Extinction’ with a sour attitude after being voted off.

Chris Underwood was blindsided by the Manu tribe during last week’s episode of Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at his Edge of Extinction arrival! This season, players who are voted out are given the option to stay in the game by living on the ‘Edge of Extinction,’ but they don’t know just how hard it is until they get there. In the preview above, Chris meets up with Reem Daly and Keith Sowell, who he previously played a hand in voting out, on the deserted island. Needless to say…they don’t have much sympathy for him when he tells them he was “played like a fiddle.”

“You know I’m not sad,” Keith laughs. “How’s it feel?” To that, Chris admits, “It’s terrible. I just feel betrayed.” Keith can’t help but throw some sarcasm in his former tribe mate’s face after that comment. “Oh, that’s how it feels!?” he jokes. “Betrayal?! Really!?” Meanwhile, in a confessional, Reem tells it like it is. “He’s like…man, I got blindsided, I can’t believe it. Really!?!?” she says. “You voted me out and he totally blindsided Keith, so that is a taste of your own medicine. So give me a break! You’re not going to show up here and be welcomed with open arms. This is what I went through. Read the sign, bro! You’re not going to come in here to the freakin’ Holiday Inn. Sorry!”

The Manu tribe lost three straight immunity challenges to start off the game. Reem was the first one voted out, followed by Keith, and then Chris. At the Edge of Extinction, they’re forced to live with minimal food and VERY few resources, with the hope that it will all pay off and they’ll have a chance to earn their spot back in the game. As of now, it is unclear how and when that will happen.

The next episode of Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs on Wednesday March 13 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.