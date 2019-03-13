Rob Lowe Shades Felicity Huffman & More In Admissions Scandal: I’m ‘Proud Of My Hardworking Sons’

After Felicity Huffman, 56, Lori Loughlin, 54, and about 50 others were charged in connection to Operation Varsity Blues, a nationwide college admissions scandal, Rob Lowe, 54, shared a message for those involved. The actor wants the world to know that his children gained their places at top institutes the fair and square way, and he took to Twitter to say so. “Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” Lowe wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. The message was actually a retweet of a photo featuring his son, John Owen Lowe, on his graduation day, where he was seen flashing a proud smile in his cap and gown. Rob may have kept his message subtle, but given that his post went up just hours after the scandal broke, he definitely seems to be throwing some shade here.

Rob’s son had some very strong feelings surrounding the scandal as well. John attended Stanford University, one of the many colleges involved in the admissions plot. Back in March, the 24-year-old took a look back on his graduation day. “Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments…and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity,” he wrote at the time. Now, the grad has shared more details about his hard-earned degree. “I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke… the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible,” he explained on March 12. His brother, Matthew Lowe, attended Duke University.

Unfortunately, these messages might not make it back to the perpetrators. Lori, Felicity, and all those involved in the scheme are facing major charges. Felicity was promptly arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles. However, the star was released on $250,000 bail that same day. Lori, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom Full House, was not yet in custody but was expected to make a court appearance on March 13. She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in order to land their daughter a spot at USC.

Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments…and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/P7rDMGJfuU — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

Rob is one proud father, as he should be! At this time, neither Lori or Felicity have made comment about their involvement in the scandal.