NeNe Leakes Slams ‘Sneaky’ Cynthia Bailey & Says ‘RHOA’ Cast Are ‘Coworkers,’ Not Friends

If you had any questions about ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ drama, NeNe Leakes just answered everything during an Instagram Live video on March 12. She addressed the closet drama with Porsha and so much more!

NeNe Leakes, 51, spilled all of the tea about The Real Housewives of Atlanta during an Instagram Live video on March 12. If you were wondering if the rumors about her unfollowing her cast mates on social media were true — they are! NeNe fessed up to it in her long rant, where she claimed Cynthia Bailey, 52, has done “a lot of f–ked up stuff” to her that viewers don’t get a chance to see on the show. Read the full transcript below, along with the video, which was captured by The Shade Room.

“I wanted to come on Instagram Live for a few minutes because I have so many people texting me and asking me stuff; people on Twitter asking me questions,” NeNe said as she sat in the backseat of a car. “The first thing is, the first thing I saw was I followed half of my cast. That’s what the blogs have said and they are correct. Ok, so it’s been a whole lot of lies put in the press and I see people are making negative comments. It’s unfortunate, because a lot of times people don’t even know. They don’t even know half of what goes on on this show. They only get five minutes of it. It’s unfortunate.”

“Unfollowing my cast mates,” NeNe went on. “As far as Cynthia’s concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does. Now, Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded. I’m just telling you the truth. I also just tell it like it is. And, if you don’t like it, you don’t like it and you can figure it out. She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don’t get to see on the show, that’s just underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy.”

“But, she’s just done a lot of f–ked up stuff, and that’s just for real. Now, what you guys see on social media, that’s what you see. I don’t have any hate in my heart for Cynthia. We are coworkers from this day forward. I don’t have any reason to not speak to her. I’m happy to speak to her, but anything else further than that, no, it’s not going to happen. We are coworkers.”

NeNe then addressed her relationship with the rest of the RHOA cast. “And after, 11 seasons, I finally realized that these girls are my coworkers. Now, as far as the other girls sitting on the couch, they all were trying secure the bag, because half of them are boring. So, they had no other choice but to come for me. You know, they tried to come, how about that. But, they may as well go right on back, honey. It’s so crazy to me because these girls come on this show playing checkers. I’m already over here playing chess. So, it’s so ridiculous to me for all of them to all link up together and act like we’re nice and stuff, when they really aren’t . And, you know, I don’t mind being the villain, because my check gets bigger as I become the villain. So, it’s ok with me, because we all can’t be the same, it’s fine.”

Before she addressed her issues with Cynthia, NeNe advised fans to keep watching the show. She then confronted a slew of headlines she’s read in the press.

“I think people were saying, ‘NeNe attacked Porsha.’ Some sh-t like that,” NeNe said, referencing reports that she had gotten physical with Porsha Williams during a scene which was filmed inside her [NeNe’s] closet. In a recent episode of RHOA, NeNe completely exploded on Williams and Kandi Burruss for attempting to catch a glimpse inside her closet, although NeNe expressed that she didn’t want anyone in there. The scene escalated when NeNe grabbed a cameraman who was filming, and ripped his shirt.

“Listen, number one, let’s clear all this up… So now, I want to address the Porsha thing, where Porsha is insinuating, I’ll put it like that, that she was touched in the closet, with four people in the closet, me, Porsha, Cynthia and Marlo, and Kandi. Now, the closet ain’t no damn store, it’s a closet with an island in the floor… I think what she said was that her belt came off. assume that I touched her and her belt came off. Now, I’d like to know, how is that possible, which I told her at the reunion. I wasn’t even behind you, so, how could I touch your belt? You know, it’s crazy, because what if I said I had a big ass dog in my closet and said not to go in there and he jumped out and attacked everybody. But, it’s my fault, right? But, I told you don’t go in there.”

About that closet scene — NeNe also claimed that there were faults on the production end of the issue. She said she told the producers and crew not to film inside her closet, or her master bedroom.

“Going into my closet, it’s my closet, OK. It’s not that serious and it’s not that hard for anybody to understand. It’s my closet, I said, ‘No.’ … I always let the crew go anywhere they want in my house. So, this particular time, my husband was in the hospital, and I said I didn’t want anybody to go in my master bedroom or in my closet,” NeNe explained.

“The producers had all the rules from the very beginning. Everybody that entered my house that day had known that Greg had gone back into the hospital. If they didn’t know, I told them then. Everybody knew that I was under a tremendous amount of stress and pressure and the production team definitely knew. So, production overstepping their boundaries, that was production doing that, OK. Production wasn’t supposed to do that, they had the rules they were never supposed to film in the closet, ever.”