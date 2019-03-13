Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez Bond Over Throwback Video From Disney Days & Fans Are All For It

Miley Cyrus posted another throwback on Instagram – and this time, it brought a few Disney Channel stars together, nostalgic of the good ole’ days.

“Nothin’ Breaks Like A Heart” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, has been on a nostalgia kick on her Instagram lately, and one of her latest posts was her singing 2008 hit “7 Things” and dancing with fellow Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez, 26, at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards.

“You generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things … Simpler times @selenagomez #[Millennials]VSGenZ,” Miley said in her caption of the post. When the video was taken in 2008, Miley going up to dance with Sel was significant due to their mutual dating history with other Disney star, Nick Jonas, 26, who Miley’s song was allegedly about. The two sharing a moment dancing with one another was symbolic that things were fine between them during a rumored feud.

And 11 years later, there appears to still be no harsh feelings. “Tbt – such babies,” Sel commented on the post with a pink heart emoji. Other Disney star, Demi Lovato, 26, commented “Iconic” with the clapping emoji. Fans were thrilled to see the throwback video as well, with a fan commenting, “This might be one of the best things you’ve ever posted.”

“Tell them [you’re] the queen of this generation,” another fan said. Someone commented their happiness at all their faves coming together, “Miley posted. Ariana [Grande, 25] liked. Selena replied. Demi commented. I’M THE HAPPIEST PERSON ALIVE,” the fan said with two black hearts and two crying emojis. “Omggggggg this was such an iconic moment between the two of you,” another person commented on the post. And some people simply commented that they were screaming or emotional, which honestly, same.

While no one expects Miley and Selena to be best friends, seeing the two come together cherishing old memories still just feels right. Plus, Ariana, who was on Nickelodeon during Miley, Selena, and Demi’s days on Disney Channel, joined in on the fun by liking the post, as well. All we need now is for Nick to like Miley’s Instagram post, too, and it’ll really come full circle – hey, he was DMing Miley recently, so who knows!