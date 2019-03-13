Luke Perry & Fiancée Had Wedding Planned For Aug. At Time Of His Death — See Save The Date Cards

As if the tragic death of Luke Perry couldn’t get any more heartbreaking, the ‘save the date’ cards indicate that he and his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, were mere months away from getting married when he died.

"Save the date for the wedding of Luke and Madison," reads the notification for what would have been the wedding between Luke Perry, 52, and Wendy Madison Bauer, 44. The cards, obtained by TMZ, tell the guest that Luke and Wendy planned to tie the knot on August 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. While there isn't that much more to the card (which TMZ describes as "Gatsby-esque" with its grey and gold color scheme and Naive Inline-type font), this shows that he and Madison had their wedding already planned out when he suffered his fatal stroke. Unfortunately, these two won't get the chance to walk down the aisle.

Luke Perry died on March 4, five days after being hospitalized for the aforementioned stroke. When speaking for the first time since his passing, Wendy said she was eternally thankful for all the “gratitude,” “love and support” that people have given her during this trying time. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time. The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” Wendy said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed,” her statement reads. After Luke’s death, she was seen for the first time in public on March 8, accompanying a friend to a nail and spa salon. Shortly after that, she joined Luke’s ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp, and the son she had with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, Jack Perry, 21, for dinner. Luke and Minnie’s other child, Sofie Perry, 18, wasn’t there.

Madison and Luke kept their marriage predominantly private, as their engagement was unknown until his death. Luke and his fiancée — who works as a licensed marriage and family therapist — did walk the red carpet for the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2017, but for the most part, the couple kept their love out of the spotlight. Prior to this engagement, Luke was married to Rachel Minnie Sharp from 1993-2003, and he remained on good terms with her following their divorce. She, Madison, Luke’s kids, his mother, and step-father were some of the family and friends who were by his side as he sadly passed away.