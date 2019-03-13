Lori Harvey, 22, & Diddy, 49, Spotted Hanging Out & Fans Freak Since She May Have Dated His Son

Lori Harvey and Diddy were spotted partying amid a crowd of people and apparently that was enough to spark fan speculation that there may be more to it than that.

If a man and a woman are filmed partying among a sea of people in a crowded spot, does that mean they’re dating or that a romance is brewing? Normally, no. But if you’re a celebrity, and especially if you’re rumored serial dater Lori Harvey, fans are ready, willing and able to seize upon the opportunity to set Twitter on fire with wild theories. On March 11, Billionaire Mag posted a brief clip of Diddy, 49, partying at a packed reggae bash. He was surrounded by scores of other people and – if you pay very close attention and squint – you’ll see a woman who looks like Steve Harvey’s model, stepdaughter. The caption partly read, “Use your eyes my people.”

On Feb. 5 Lori’s name was trending on Twitter because she was being linked to multiple celebrities including singer Trey Songz, 34, rapper Future, 35, and Justin Combs, 25. Yes, that Justin Combs. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son. So, after seeing this video clip, fans decided to put two and two together and get 15, speculating that Diddy and Lori are an item. There is no indication that this is the case or that she’s anything other than a friend of the Combs family.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lori and Diddy’s reps for comment. We have yet to receive a response but, in the meantime, fans have been running rampant on social media trying to link the two romantically. “So Lori with Diddy now?” one person tweeted, sharing a gif of former America’s Next Top Model star Miss J. looking shocked. “Lori Harvey and Diddy. What in the world…?????” another person wrote. “I refuse to believe Diddy is messing with Lori Harvey! Lol,” someone else tweeted.

So Lori with Diddy now? pic.twitter.com/OQJxPH1Co9 — Regine Hunter (@KeepItKuteKiKi) March 13, 2019

Lori Harvey and Diddy. What in the world…????? pic.twitter.com/dBkKSPLE3V — Klola Darling. (@Klo_OnPurpose) March 13, 2019

There is no proof that the father-of-six is romantically linked to Lori. The only thing that Instagram clip shows is two people who just happen to be at the same party. “Damn she could be just out with him enjoying herself,” one person wrote, commenting on the video. “You act like they kissing,” yet another person wrote, slamming one fan. “They not even touching. Stop assuming the worst.”