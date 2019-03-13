Lance Bass Teases A New NSYNC Album: There Are ‘A Lot Of Songs Written’ That We Could Record

Hold up: is there a secret NSYNC album in the vault? Lance Bass basically just admitted they have a whole collection of songs that have never seen the light of day & we’re shook.

The now defunct boy band NSYNC gave us a number of smash hits throughout the ’90s and early 2000’s but apparently, there’s more where that came from. Lance Bass, 39, one fifth of the chart-topping group, told HollywoodLife about their final days penning tracks together and revealed that there’s songs they started on that never came to fruition. “The next album we were working on before we disbanded was our first album free of our manager Lou [Pearlman], and we didn’t get to it,” he said of the project. It was going to be so much fun,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us at the premiere of documentary film The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story. “We finally had a hiatus to work on this album, and then we just never did it,” he added. Umm, what?

The new documentary directed by Aaron Kunkel premiered at SXSW, where the former boy bander continued to tell us about the elusive record. “There‘s a lot of songs written for it,” Lance revealed, before admitting that those songs might not ever make it to fans’ ears. “Those songs are old now, so I don’t know if we could we…I don’t know, who knows if we‘ll ever do more music together. It’s very strange, because now that we‘re so much older It’s hard to go back. We had such a great time and a good run and people remember you here. It’s hard to go back and do it all over again, because you can never grab that again. That was such a time in history you can never reclaim again.”

Ok, the former bandmates may be leaving the set of never-before-heard tracks in the past, but that doesn’t mean aren’t keeping in touch with each other in 2019. In fact, Lance says they all chat on the regular. “We talk daily, all of us, but we never talk about doing any kind of reunion or music, it’s just that we‘ve kind of just moved on,” he tells HollywoodLife. The star also has no shame in admitting that Justin Timberlake’s success is a contributing factor in the lack of a reunion. “Of course, he’s the busy one, for sure. And who knows what his record label is thinking or if they even want him to be associated with NSYNC anymore. You know, it’s business after that. It’s nothing to do with us,” he says. Sure, JT is killing it solo these days, but fingers crossed he’s as nostalgic about NSYNC’s heydays as we are!

For now, Lance is hyper focused on the new film. The documentary centers around the vast amount of money their former manager embezzled from them. The exact amount? Lance estimates it could be in the millions. “We were getting paid a measly $35 per diam up to that point, which kind of sucked too because, Lou still had a percentage of the next two albums,” he says of his former manager. I mean, we were a billion dollar business at one point, and I know what I made, so I would say he was making 80% of everything that we made…it’s definitely millions and millions and millions,” Lance said, while mentally calculating the fraud. In 2008, Pearlman was convicted and sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. The eye-opening film also features boybanders such as Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, NSYNC’s JC Chasez and OTown’s Ashley Parker Angel.