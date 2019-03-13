Kristen Stewart & Charlie’s Angels Costars Share First Look Of Reboot — See Pic

Good morning, Angels. Ella Balinska shared a picture of her with Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott on the set of the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ film and this first look at the new trio is amazing.

“Sup,” Ella Balinska, 22, captioned the picture she tweeted on March 11, giving fans the first look at the new Charlie’s Angels trio. With Naomi Scott, 25, on her left and Kristen Stewart, 28, (with a little tongue action going on) to her right, Ella posed like a boss, as all three rocked black clothing and sunglasses – like any international crime-fighters would. This shot is much different from when fans last saw Kristen on the set of the 2019 reboot, which had the Twilight star look like she was in need of a shower and a cup of coffee.

Charlie’s Angels – directed by and starring Elizabeth Banks – is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1. What can fans expect from this version of the beloved franchise? “Not to make any comparison to the first two [Charlie’s Angels movies], that we had that I loved, that are hilarious and I have watched recently, and are still really, really fun,” Kristen said while speaking to Variety in 2018. “It’s like– God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.

“There’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly well within their ability,” Kristen said, while adding that this new Charlie’s film will feature “a whole network of angels. It’s not just three. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other.” Another interesting element: three actors – Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou – are playing characters named “Bosley,” a character who frequently aided the Angels in their assignments in the original series. Bill Murray played the character in the 2000 film, with the late Bernie Mac playing his adoptive brother in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

The original Charlie’s Angels series aired from 1976 to 1981, with Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson as Jill Munroe, Kelly Garrett, and Sabrina Duncan, respectively. Cheryl Ladd joined the show in 1977 to replace the exiting Farrah Fawcett (who sadly passed away in 2009.) Over forty years after Cheryl joined the series, she and Jaclyn reunited for a sweet picture. Say, will there be a few surprise cameos in this upcoming film?