Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Ready To Play Matchmaker For Khloe After Tristan Split

Big sis Kim has some dating advice for Khloe Kardashian. After her messy split with Tristan Thompson, Kim wants her sister to switch up her type, and HL EXCLUSIVELY learned what kind of man she has in mind.

Moving on! Khloe Kardashian, 34, is a newly single lady, but her sister, Kim Kardashian, 38, and her brother-in-law, Kanye West, 41, are ready to fix her up with a new beau. They couple would love to play matchmaker for Khloe, HL has learned. “Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business. Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim. She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants Khloe to follow her lead, and is more than ready to help in her search. Kim knows a ton of people through Kanye and has already offered to get him to help. Kanye and Kim both want to see Khloe happy and in love, and want to set her up with a musician,” the source adds.

However, slow and steady wins the race, and Kim is by no means pushing Khloe to dive right into the dating scene. “Kim isn’t pushing Khloe to date right away and definitely doesn’t want to see her rush into anything, but at the same time, she is eager to see her get Tristan Thompson out of her system and move on,” our source says. It’s barely been a month since the reality star’s split, on Feb. 19, and she’s still working through some feelings. “Khloe‘s anger and hurt is still very fresh and it’s helping her let go of Tristan, but there is certainly some concern that he could find a way to get her back. He’s very charming and Khloe‘s feelings for him go deep,” our source explains. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Kim and Kanye for comment.

Khloe and Tristan split just after Valentine’s Day weekend, after the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on her with the Kardashian’s family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. The two were caught smooching at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, an act that Jordyn admitted to after the fact. During an interview for Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk, she got honest about what happened that day. She admitted Tristan kissed her, but there was “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out,” according to the star.

While the cheating proved to be the last straw for Khloe, it was not the first time the athlete was caught being disloyal. In April of 2018, Tristan was caught red-handed getting cozy with multiple women, despite the fact Khloe was pregnant at the time. Videos and photos surfaced of him making out with a woman at a nightclub, before even more footage of him surfaced motor-boating multiple women at a hotel on a separate occasion.

Given Khloe’s painful dating past, it’s no wonder that Kim is ready to find her a man that will treat her right! Plus, Kim is the perfect person to recruit new love interests for her sister. She’s dated her fair share of athletes before marrying her rapper husband, and has learned from experience. Kim previously was linked to NFL player Reggie Bush and NBA player Kris Humphries, and she’s hoping that Koko will stop dating athletes now too. “Kim hates seeing Khloe suffer and feels that all her heartache could be avoided if she would pick better guys. Kim has been through the bad choices herself so she is very sympathetic and very eager to help Khloe overcome this and find a good guy that she can build a life with,” our source added.