Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Reach Out To Tristan Thompson On His Birthday: She’s ‘Still Extremely Hurt’

Last year, Tristan Thompson got the royal treatment from Khloe Kardashian on his birthday. But this year, she didn’t even acknowledge his birthday.

Tristan Thompson turned 28 on March 13 and unlike last year, Khloe Kardashian, 34, didn’t even mention it on social media, let alone give him a gift. But who can blame her? She had forgiven him the first time he was caught cheating on her in April 2018. But then, with his most recent indiscretion, he cheated on her with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, and it was too much for her to handle. Tristan earned his walking papers from the Good American founder. And since the split, Tristan has done nothing to try and win her back. Not only has he put in little effort to see their daughter, True, 12 mos., but also been photographed out for dinner with a hot young model on multiple occasions. No wonder Khloe wasn’t in the mood to celebrate him on his birthday.

A source close to the blonde Revenge Body host tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Khloe Kardashian is still extremely hurt by Tristan’s behavior as a whole. Between having no interest in seeing True and his lack of respect towards her, she has zero intentions of reaching out to him on his birthday. At this point, she’s not interested in a conversation. Khloe feels Tristan has shown her nothing but disrespect, and though she wishes him no ill will, she has no plans of reaching out. Tristan is busy traveling with his team this week, the Cleveland Cavs, and Khloe is in LA, so it’s not like they will even be in the same city, leaving very little chance of them being able to see one another anyways. She’s busy doing her own thing and being around people who bring her up and not down. She’s amazed at how much love everyone has shown her.”

One thing that Khloe is thankful for, however, is Tristan’s plan to let her have full custody of their adorable daughter. As previously reported by HollywoodLife, Tristan has no plans to fight Khloe for custody. “Tristan appreciates Khloe can give True or more stable home, close to family, so he is fine with her having custody of their baby,” revealed our source. “He knows how much True means to Khloe, and what a great mom she is to their daughter, so he will agree to whatever Khloe wants to do. Tristan does not plan to put up a fight with Khloe over custody of True.” Considering just how ugly custody battles can get, this is a huge blessing for Khloe.