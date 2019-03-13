Khloe Kardashian: How She Plans To Co-Parent With Tristan Thompson After Their Split

Before Khloe Kardashian even tackles the ‘legal proceedings’ and custody issues concerning her and Tristan Thompson’s breakup, she wants to prioritize their daughter, True. Here’s how she plans to incorporate Tristan back into her life.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is working on a co-parenting plan with her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, before they seriously address custody over their 11-month-old daughter True Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still “not ready to fully talk with Tristan, but has and will continue to get to a point with Tristan to where they can talk and coexist for the benefit of True’s future,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That means they’ll have to work through tensions after Khloe’s honorary “little sister,” Jordyn Woods, 21, claimed she kissed Tristan on the lips as she left a house party at the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s residence on Feb. 17. But that doesn’t mean Khloe’s quite yet ready to work these differences out through legal documents, if needed.

“Any legal proceedings or any of the serious sides of things or potential drama that they will have to deal with in the near future will be addressed. But for the benefit of True, she wants to be mature and be able to separate it all and come to an understanding with Tristan that they need to work together because at the end of the day, they will be parents to True forever,” our source reveals. “So they have to figure out what to do to make that all work out. That is of greatest importance to Khloe to get that all figured out.”

Khloe would certainly like to be a better co-parenting team with Tristan than they currently are, as another source told HollywoodLife. “When Tristan was in LA last in February during his All-Star break, Khloe begged him to see True, and he showed no interest then, so she has no plans to go out of her way to bring True to see Tristan anytime soon,” the source, who’s close to Khloe, EXCLUSIVELY told us. The insider also claimed that the NBA star hadn’t “asked to see True,” which made Khloe wish that her ex “would step it up, physically.”

“Given Tristan’s lack of interest in seeing True, Khloe is not worried at all that she’ll have full custody of True, which is of course what she wants,” our source continued. “Tristan also travels a ton, which Khloe feels is not in True’s best interest.” The Cavs team has away games scheduled in cities like Philadelphia, Orlando, Dallas, Milwaukee, San Antonio and more from the later half of March until April 9.

Even though news of Tristan and Jordyn’s party hangout didn’t surface until Jan. 19, a third source had told HollywoodLife that Khloe actually dumped Tristan a week before Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Still, the alleged lip-to-lip contact between Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s best friend didn’t bode well with Khloe. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister,” she explained in a tweet on March 2. However, she backtracked on blaming the model. “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” Khloe continued, writing that it was “Tristan’s fault.” Khloe did admit she’d have to look past her hard feelings for the sake of True, as she wrote in a follow-up tweet, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”