Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sexy Skintight Dress For Night Out With Sisters

Khloe Kardashian took a walk on the wild side in a skintight snakeskin dress for an outing with sisters Kourtney, Kim and Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian was the latest Kardashian-Jenner to rock snakeskin when she stepped out in the pattern on a skintight maxi dress on March 12. The Revenge Body star looked gorgeous in the long sleeved look, which she paired with simple brown pumps and a black clutch. Khloe, 34, wore the sexy ensemble for an outing at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

There was clearly a theme for the night, because all of the siblings’ outfits coordinated. Kourt, 39, turned heads in a dark grey metallic dress under a black leather jacket. Kim, 38, got the same animal print memo as Khloe, opting for a python slit skirt and tight white top. Kylie, 21, matched the neutral color scheme with a brown, strapless, bodycon dress.

While the KarJenners are known for their super sexy attire, Khloe has seriously been stepping up her style game since her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly kissed Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods at his house party in February. Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in Las Vegas wearing a see-through mesh catsuit while celebrating her BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s birthdays. She paired the tight jumpsuit with a mauve fanny pack and beige heels.

Spending time with the women closest to her seems to be Khloe’s favorite activity lately. As we previously reported, her visit to the Hakkasan Restaurant at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on March 10 with Malika and Khadijah was just what she “needed” at the moment.

“This Vegas getaway couldn’t have come at a better time for Khloe,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has really been looking forward to getting out of town on this girls trip surrounded by some of her closest friends who understand what she’s been going through. Planning cute little birthday surprises for Malika and Khadijah, and getting away for a few days, is a great distraction for Khloe right now to forget about all the drama back at home.” Spending time with her sisters will do the trick, too!