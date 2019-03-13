Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin flaunted their long model legs out in New York City while wearing gorgeous mini dresses!

Models Kendall Jenner, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, both rocked sexy mini dresses at The Times Square EDITION Hotel opening party on March 12! The models seemed to have a fun night out together, with both young women sharing pics and videos from the night on their Instagram accounts.

At the event, Kendall wore a long-sleeved snake skin mini dress that featured a huge deep v-neck, showing off her torso. The sleeves were loose, and the dress had some extra material hanging down the side of her leg. Kendall rocked olive green high heels and gold hoop earrings. She kept her makeup look fresh and minimal, and wore a pink lip gloss and voluminous straight hair.

Hailey’s dress was also long-sleeved and super short, but hers featured shiny embellishments all over the design, making her sparkle. Hailey’s too had a deep v-neck down the front like Kendall’s, but Hailey’s was pulled together by zig-zagging lace across the two sides. Hailey wore her hair up and out of her face in a loose, textured bun, and wore silver hoop earrings and black high heels. She wore a beautiful pink eyeshadow look and darker pink lipstick to add some color to the ensemble.

Kendall’s snake skin look actually complemented her sisters’ outfits, who were back on the West Coast for the night! Khloé, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 38, rocked the trend to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California the same evening! Kourtney, 39, and Kylie Jenner, 21, were at the same dinner, but chose to wear black and grey dresses, respectively, opting out of the snake skin look.

While both women looked absolutely stunning, we had to crown Kendall the winner! Sorry, Hailey, but we had to hand it to Kendall for her mini dress look. We liked the way parts of her dress were looser, while some areas were more fitted – with the combination of lots of exposed skin, we thought it balanced the whole outfit out more! But, we still loved Hailey’s take on the trend too, and are thrilled these two women had a fun girls’ night out together!