Jordyn Woods: Why She’s Still ‘Hopeful’ She Can Earn Khloe Kardashian’s Forgiveness

Jordyn Woods is in a very lonely place after being shunned by the Kardashians for fooling around with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. She’ still hopeful that one say she can earn their forgiveness.

Jordyn Woods is still feeling the massive backlash from the Kardashians and their circle after she fooled around with Khloe‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a Feb. 17 house party. The entire family has shunned her and so has their wide group of pals. She was Kylie Jenner’s BFF for years and now the 21-year-old has been cut off by the cosmetics mogul’s crowd. “Jordyn is doing her best to get through this but it still a total nightmare for her. She feels so alone and isolated. Almost all her so-called friends have turned their backs on her. She’s in a very lonely place,” a source close to Jordyn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jordyn was noticeably absent when Kylie threw a massive Mexican-themed birthday bash for her personal assistant Victoria Villarroel on March 6 while all of their other mutual friends were present. Five days before that she went on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook show to explain what happened with Tristan, but it didn’t sway any of the KarJenners to forgive her.

“She knows she messed up and would do anything to fix this. She thought baring her soul and apologizing to Khloe (on Red Table Talk) publicly would help but it backfired, her apology bombed and only seemed to make Khloe more upset. Jordyn was devastated when Khloe called her a liar (on Twitter) after the show aired, she was not expecting that,” our insider continues. Jordyn claimed that she was never intimate with Tristan and that their kiss had “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out.” However, eyewitnesses at the party said she hopped on his lap and the two openly made out in front of party guests.

Immediately after her sit down with Jada aired, Khloe ripped into Jordyn with a tweet saying that she was responsible for tearing apart the family she built with Tristan and their 11-month-old daughter True Thompson. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Koko tweeted on March 1.

“Jordyn is still clinging to the hope that Khloe will forgive her, she just can’t imagine being shut out forever. She has known Khloe for so long and she knows what a big heart she has, she is very hopeful that she’ll eventually be able to earn her forgiveness and isn’t going to stop trying until she does,” our source adds. Good luck with that, because if you betray a KarJenner’s trust, they’re not ones to forgive and forget.