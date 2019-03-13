Big brothers can be such jerks. T.I. and Tiny’s baby girl, Heiress Harris, nearly threw a tantrum after her bro, King Harris, pretended to uninvite JoJo Siwa from her birthday party!

The way King Harris, 14, was acting towards Heiress Harris, 2, in the video Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, posted on March 12 was so cruel…but Heiress’s reaction was so hilarious! The tiny tot is about to explode with rage as her older brother pretends to call up her idol, JoJo Siwa, 15, while the family is out for dinner. “You’re. Not. TALKING. TO. JO. JO!” the young girl shouts, and it only gets more adorable from there. As King continues to pretend to talk to the “Boomerang” singer, Heiress gets more and more frustrated.

“She’s coming to my party!” Heiress shouts. “Annual Sunday family dinner night with loves… my baby don’t play about her [JoJo],” Tiny captioned the video, and it’s true. When it comes to JoJo, do not fool with Heiress’s heart. T.I.’s baby girl absolutely loves her, and from the sounds of it, when she turns 3-years old on March 26, the singer is going to be there to help her blow the candles out on her cake.

Heiress’s love for JoJo was made known at the start of February when she personally invited the “D.R.E.A.M.” singer to her birthday party. “Hello JoJo, I love you,” she says, so excited that she can barely get the words out. When she calms down enough to talk, she says, “And, I want you to come to my birthday party, please!” Tiny also included a video of Heiress dancing along to one of JoJo’s songs. So cute! “JOJO I already promised my sister I would get her you soooo contact me pooh,” Heiress’s sister, Zonnique, 22, said in the comments section. Seems Ms. Siwa RSVP’d to the bash!

You think King would know better than to sass the Sass Queen. Heiress showed what a boss she is during one of Tiny’s Instagram stories. “Y’all disgust me,” she said to no one – and everyone. “Y’all disgust me, guys!” she says again, before blowing one of the biggest raspberries you’ll see all day. King better watch it because judging by this and the evil glare she was giving him during his teasing, and he’s going to unleash a storm of sassy rage the likes have never been seen! After all, they don’t call it the “terrible twos” for nothing, and she doesn’t turn 3 for another two weeks.