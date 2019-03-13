‘Friends’ Creator Addresses Reunion Rumors After Jennifer Aniston & Co-Stars Express Interest

Could it be? ‘Friends’ fans have been stuck watching re-runs of the hit show since its finale in 2004, and producer Marta Kauffman just revealed whether or not we can expect a reunion in the future.

Marta Kauffman brought the laughs as co-creator of the NBC sitcom Friends, and fans have been pleading for a revamp of the show ever since it went off-air in 2004. Sadly, they shouldn’t hold their breath. The producer just shut down rumors of a reunion in a new interview, and she told Rolling Stone exactly why. “There are several reasons,” she told the magazine. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. ‘The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed’” she explained in the interview.

We know, it’s a heartbreaking revelation, especially seeing that Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green on the show has said in the past she’d be totally down! “Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again,” the actress revealed during a December, 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The A-lister went on to explain that there’s a select few to blame for the lack of a reunion. “The boys are a little less excited about it for some reason, I don’t know,” she added. C’mon, guys.

This is hardly the first time the long-awaited reunion has been shut down. Co-creator David Crane made a similar statement in June of 2018. “Never happening,” he adamantly said. “Never. We did it! It’s done,” he added during a panel hosted by The Wrap in Los Angeles. “That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.”

Ok, we may not be seeing Jen, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the beloved sitcom anytime soon, but we’ll still be binging the 236 episodes we already have with high hopes.