Felicity Huffman’s Family & Friends Shocked By Her Arrest But Think She’ll Cooperate Fully

After Felicity Huffman was arrested for her alleged role in the college admission fraud scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned her inner circle is ‘rocked,’ as no one ever thought ‘she could be accused of anything like this.’

Felicity Huffman, 56, was taken into custody on March 12, the same day she was named as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating scam. The Desperate Housewives has been accused of participating in an illegal scheme to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT scores. She now faces two counts of felony fraud and as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, this caught everyone off guard. “Friends close to Felicity, Bill [William H. Macy] and the family are completely shocked over her arrest. No one knew anything about this until this morning when it was all over the news.”

“Felicity is an amazing mother and her arrest is unbelievable to people in her inner circle,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “No one that knows her well would have ever thought she could be accused of anything like this. Those that know and work with her know that she is a loving mother, a great wife to Bill and everyone is completely stunned at what she is being accused of.” In addition to this, the insider says that everyone in their family is “rocked over these developments.”

“It is absolutely a brutally emotional time for everyone involved, this has shaken the foundation of everyone,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “but one thing that needs to be said is that everyone around her is convinced that Felicity will cooperate fully with the investigation and be as transparent about it all as possible. That is the kind of person she is.”

Felicity and her “spouse” (Note: William H. Macy, 69, was not named in the complaint or charged over this) made a “purported” charitable donation of $15k to Key Worldwide Foundation, a Newport Beach, CA organization, “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to the 200-page legal document. Felicia allegedly made arrangements for her daughter, Sofia, to take the SATs at a controlled center where someone would review and correct the answers on her test.

Sofia reportedly got a score of 1420, up 400-points from a PSAT she took a year prior. Felicity faces one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one charge of honest services mail fraud. Each of those offenses carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, though the max sentence doesn’t really reflect what the court will decide is an appropriate punishment.

“Everyone knows that this is just the start of things and they are just trying to figure out the next thing to do,” the Huffman insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “It is a very trying time right now because Felicity so well loved and respected by so many.”