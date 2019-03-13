HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2019 — Luxury Picks Worthy Of Your Hard-Earned Cash

Sometimes you really do get what you pay for. These expensive beauty products are totally worth the money — see our splurge-worthy picks for 2019 here.

For the 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards, a team of 20 editors tested over 1,000 new products that just launched in 2019, to find the best of the best in haircare, drugstore makeup, skincare and body care, and of course, items that may be a bit of a splurge, but that are totally worth your hard-earned money. See our favorites in luxury beauty below.

BEST BROW COMPACT — Urban Decay Double Down Brow, $28, Available at QVC, Sephora, Ulta, select Macy’s

“Urban Decay Double Down Brow is a lifesaver. It’s the perfect size for sticking in your purse if you need to touch up your brows on the go, or if you forgot to do them in the first place! Even better? It comes with two shades of putty (that turns to powder) to achieve a totally natural look, and a mirror to make sure everything looks great.” — Sam Wilson, Senior Writer/Reporter

BEST BROW PENCIL — Aveda Brow Definers, $24, Aveda salons, spas and stores and online at A veda .com

“This brow pencil goes on so smooth and has a built-in spoolie for a natural look. You can make brows dark and defined or use a feather light stroke for a more subtle look. The ingredients are 100 percent naturally derived and vegan, and the formula is smudge proof and sweat resistant. I love this pencil!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST LIQUID LIPSTICK — Lime Crime Goddess Gang Rosa Metallic Velvetine, $20, LimeCrime.com

“I’m very much a ‘gloss girl’ and almost never reach for liquid lipstick, but this metallic liquid lipstick has SO much color payoff, it’s insane. Rosa is a bright fuschia that is simply stunning and really made me feel sexy and powerful. It’s also long lasting, even through my morning coffee.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST NIGHT CREAM — SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight, $80, SkinCeuticals.com

“The SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight is one of my favorite products! I tend to have extremely dry and sensitive skin so it’s really hard for me to find something that not only works but also doesn’t irritate or upset my skin. I put it on before bed and when I wake up, my skin feels hydrated and refreshed. If you want something that helps protect and moisturize your skin (especially in this cold), but still delivers anti-aging benefits, this is it. I highly recommend this product!” — Lisa Braun, Video Producer

BEST BLUSH PALETTE — NARS Exposed Cheek Palette, $59, ULTA

“This is the prettiest product I’ve ever seen. The packaging and the products inside have a wave-like quality that makes you relax just by looking at it. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation! The six shades inside will give you a gorgeous flush, as well as a highlight and a contour. This palette has it all. It’s almost too pretty to use — almost.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SETTING POWDER — Wander Beauty Play All Day Translucent Powder, $32, WanderBeauty.com

“This came out in very late 2018, but it’s too good not to share. This cool and revolutionary setting powder comes pre-packed in the puff, meaning there is no mess or spills happening here! Instead of trying to tap product off your brush, and it getting everywhere, you simply apply the puff to your face to minimize shine and set makeup. This is honestly one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST FOUNDATION — DIOR FOREVER SKIN GLOW, $52, Nordstrom

“Just like how it’s hard to look great wearing makeup if you have not-so-great skin, it’s hard to look great wearing a too-heavy, cakey foundation. But I want a full coverage formula! This DIOR foundation is truly amazing, and has been worn by stars like Charlize Theron and Priyanka Chopra at major 2019 red carpet events, so you know it’s good. It’s not too matte but won’t make you shiny, either.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST CONCEALER — Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26, Sephora

“I love anything and everything Rihanna does and that includes just about every product in her Fenty Beauty line. Her brand new concealer comes in a whopping 50 shades that match perfectly with her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, taking the guesswork out of looking fab. This concealer doesn’t cake or crease — I love it.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST EYESHADOW PALETTE — Urban Decay NAKED Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, $44, UrbanDecay.com

“We were devastated when we heard that the original NAKED palette was being discontinued but the brand has already redeemed itself with this new Reloaded palette. It has 12 new shades that are neutral, but not boring. They look great on all skin tones and ages, because there are both matte and shimmer formulas in the palette. It seamlessly takes you from day to night.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST MASCARA — Sisley-Paris SoVolume Mascara, $67, Nordstrom

“This price tag is steep, for sure, but so worth it. Emma Stone wore this exact mascara at the 2019 SAG Awards, and she looked so gorgeous with her full, volumized lashes. This mascara feels weightless, and just a couple coats can give you major drama. It doesn’t clump, even when you pile it on (which you don’t need to do, but is a habit for me), and has an extra big brush to get every little lash.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST MASK — StriVectin Multi-Action Blue Rescue Clay Renewal Mask, $48, ULTA

“This multi-tasking mask really goes to work immediately. In just 10 minutes, it addresses fine lines, pores, texture issues, and dull skin tone. It brightens, smooths and hydrates, and turns blue as it does all the hard work for you! It contains blue algae, white clay and shea butter, and red seaweed to balance skin and leave you feeling gorgeous and glowing!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST LIPSTICK — Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick, $30, Sephora

“Sugar Sugar is THE BEST NUDE I’ve tried thus far. It has the perfect shine and gloss without it being too much. It’s subtle and it doesn’t cake up — it lasts a really long time. Most importantly, (for me) it didn’t dry out my lips or crack.. and I have dry lips.” — Jenna Lemoncelli, Entertainment & Sports Editor

BEST CLEANSER — Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual, $46, Sephora

“The two step cleanser will make you feel like you just got a professional facial at a luxury spa. First, use the Citrus Oil Radiance Cleanser on dry skin, which easily melts away makeup. Use a wet muslin cloth to remove. Then, follow with the Purifying Charcoal Cleanse on wet skin, which removes all dirt and oil from pores and leaves skin soft and smooth. It’s pure glamour!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST LIP TREATMENT — butter LONDON Double Up Plush Rush Tinted Lip Treatment, $19, butterlondon.com

“Much more than your average lip balm, this butter LONDON treatment has murumuru seed butter to hydrate your lips fast. The color goes on smooth and is full of pigment. It has a plumping complex built-in, but it’s not at all itchy and won’t burn like some other plumping products. It’s gluten free, paraben free, and cruelty free, so there is no guilt about wearing this every day!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER — R+Co GEMSTONE Color Shampoo & Conditioner, $32 each, Randco.com

“What’s the point of paying for expensive color treatments if you aren’t using a color-safe shampoo and conditioner? This brand new formula locks in your color for at least 10 washes (don’t wash your hair every day) and has vitamin E to deeply condition dried-out strands. The sunflower sprout extract helps tame frizz and delivers major shine. Plus, there are no parabens or sulfates.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST HAIR OIL — DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil, $29, Ulta & Sephora

“This great-for-curls formula has super hydrating coconut, passion fruit, and flaxseed oils to deliver major moisture to hair, without weighing it down. It’s paraben, sulfate and silicone FREE! This brand new miracle worker is great to use on both damp or dry hair. ” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director