Drake’s Making An ‘Extra Effort’ To Spend Time With Son Adonis, 1, While On European Tour

Drake will be spending the next two months in Europe for his ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour, which means he’ll be getting extra ‘quality time’ with his 1-year-old son.

Drake, 32, kicked off his Assassination Vacation European tour in Manchester, England on March 10 and he had a special visitor backstage. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Drake’s baby mamma Sophie Brussaux and his son, Adonis, attended so they could help him celebrate the start of his tour. Of course, they didn’t have to travel far. Sophie and Adonis live in Europe full-time, so Drake’s visits with his son just got a whole lot easier to arrange.

“The mother of Drake’s child, Sophie lives in France, so it was easy for her to bring Adonis to see Drake in Manchester. She’s flown with Adonis all the way to L.A. before to see Drake so meeting up with him in the U.K. was no issue at all. Drake pays for all her travel of course, he always does. He is always very hospitable to Sophie, but since he’s in Europe, he is making extra effort to see his son,” our source says. It’s so great that Drake is stepping up and being a part of his son’s life, especially since things didn’t really start out that way. In fact, Drake famously kept his son, who was born in October 2017, a secret. Until his secret was outed by Pusha T when Pusha T dropped a diss track against Drake, titled “The Story Of Adidon”, in May 2018. In the song, Pusha T accused Drake of being a dead beat dad. Drake didn’t stay silent on the subject for long and in June 2018, ehe dropped his album Scorpion, in which he opened up about becoming a father. On the track “Billie Jean,” Drake revealed his son was born on Oct. 11, 2017. Fast forward to this week, and Drake is now more invested than ever in having a relationship with his son.

Drake will be touring Europe until the end of April, so does that mean he’ll have two months of being on daddy duty? Not exactly, says our source. “It’s unlikely that Sophie and Adonis will be with Drake for the entire tour, but they were with him opening night and he’s now in Paris where she’s based, so he he’s getting more quality time with his son there over the next few days. Drake loves being a dad and is so proud of his son. He just keeps things very discreet because he feels that is safest and healthiest for his son. Drake doesn’t want to broadcast any of his time with his son because he is a very protective father. He is a great father that wants his son to have as much of a normal life as possible. And he is going to continue to make sure that is the case.” Awe, we love that Drake is such a devoted daddy!