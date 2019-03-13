Joel Courtney and Pete Wentz are going head-to-head in a very messy challenge in this exclusive preview of the all-new episode of ‘Double Dare’ airing during the show’s special Kids’ Choice Week.

It’s Kids’ Choice Week on Double Dare! Our EXCLUSIVE preview picks up in round two of the March 13 episode with a brand-new challenge. The Kissing Booth’s Joel Courtney is helping out a contestant named Cristen, while Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz is helping out Ronin. The contestants are tossing oatmeal at Pete and Joel, who have to catch the oatmeal with a bowl while sitting in a baby chair. The first team to fill up their bowl gets 100 points and control of the game. The winner is the blue team, a.k.a. Joel and Cristen! They’ll now head to the Double Dare obstacle course and this week’s finals.

Joel and Pete aren’t the only Kids’ Choice Awards nominees competing during Kids’ Choice Week on Double Dare. Emma Chamberlain and Guava Juice are also teaming up with their fans for super cool challenges. The March 14 episode is the Kids’ Choice Week Finals. With their celeb partners, the remaining players compete to be the first-ever Kids’ Choice Week Champion! The winning team will run the obstacle course for the biggest cash prize in Double Dare history. In addition, fans looking to live out their childhood Double Dare dreams can experience the messiest game show on TV with Double Dare Live, hosted by Marc Summers. The stage show which brings all the action and excitement of the iconic series to the stage is touring the country through 2019.

The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards will air March 23 on Nickelodeon. DJ Khaled is hosting this year’s show. The all-new episode of Double Dare, hosted by YouTube sensation Liza Koshy, will air 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.