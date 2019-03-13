‘The Bachelor’s Cassie Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Colton: ‘I’d Jump A Thousand Fences For You’

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are blissfully happy after ‘The Bachelor,’ and she proved it by writing the sweetest message to him on Instagram after confirming their relationship on the show’s finale.

It’s hard to believe that Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood almost didn’t end up together on The Bachelor — because now that the show’s over, they couldn’t be more in love! During the show’s live After the Final Rose special on March 12, Colton and Cassie confirmed that they’re “super in love” and in a committed relationship, and she took to Instagram to further gush over her man. “Colton, you truly have my heart,” she wrote. “Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from i. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT.”

Cassie isn’t lying about the rocky road she and Colton took to end up together. After all, she broke up with him while they were filming the show, and even almost left without seeing him again! However, he wasn’t ready to give her up, so he decided to end things with the other women remaining on the show — Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin — and fight to win Cassie back. Cassie was hesitant at first, as she still had doubts about whether or not she was ready to be in a committed relationship, but after meeting Colton’s family and spending the night with him, she was ready to be “all-in.” This was filmed back in November, and the two have been together ever since.

“The last four months just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend,” Cassie continued in her Instagram post. “You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”…I’d jump a thousand fences for you.” The ‘fence jump’ mention is, of course, a reference to Colton storming away from the cameras and jumping over an eight-foot fence after Cassie dumped him.

Meanwhile, Colton also took to Instagram to gush over his woman. “Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you,” he wrote. “You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my ilfe. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead…I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiance. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life…together…forever.”

Colton and Cassie did not get engaged on The Bachelor, but they confirmed that it is something they have discussed and plan for in the future. Meanwhile, Colton moved to Los Angeles to live closer to Cassie, and they have plans to spend the next year traveling together.