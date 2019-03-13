‘The Bachelor’: Cassie Reveals How Her Dad Feels About Colton 4 Mos. After His Doubts On The Show

It’s no secret that Cassie Randolph’s dad wasn’t the biggest fan of her relationship with Colton Underwood on ‘The Bachelor,’ but now that the two are officially a couple…is he finally on-board? Cassie revealed the answer on ‘GMA’!

Cassie Randolph‘s dad, Matt Randolph, has come a LONG way when it comes to his opinion of her relationship with Colton Underwood! “He’s always loved Colton!” Cassie confirmed when she and Colton appeared on Good Morning America March 13. “They talk. Everything’s good.” Of course, that wasn’t exactly the case when Colton first met Cassie’s dad on The Bachelor. Matt was skeptical of the relationship from the get-go, and when he saw that Cassie was having doubts herself, he refused to give Colton his blessing to propose. Then, he even showed up in the middle of the pair’s date in Portugal to chat with his daughter, and his concerns made her completely second guess the relationship. She even briefly broke up with Colton because of it!

However, the 27-year-old refused to let Cassie go that easily, so he dumped Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin and went to get her back. By the end of their overnight date on the show, Cassie was ready to be in a committed relationship with Colton, whether her dad liked it or not. Luckily, he seems to have come around now that she and Colton have been together for the several months since filming ended. “He’s very supportive,” Cassie said, while Colton revealed that he even watched the Hometown Date episode with Cassie’s entire family.

Meanwhile, Cassie took some of the blame for why her dad was so skeptical at first. “I think maybe if I went in there more sure of everything, he would’ve given [his blessing],” she admitted. Luckily, Colton and Cassie didn’t need an engagement to be happy — they’re perfectly blissful as boyfriend and girlfriend right now. However, they said that they’ve talked about getting engaged at some point in the future.

“Right now, we’re enjoying dating … but we have talked about an engagement. We’ll see!” @Colton is playing coy but hints that he wants to put a ring on @cassierandolph’s finger 💍https://t.co/eydyyQ0By8@bachelorABC #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GJ7H2JCMm7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2019

For now, though, they’re just enjoying being able to go out in public as a couple after having to keep their relationship a secret for so many months. They also have not moved in together just yet, but Colton has relocated to California to be closer to Cassie. “I didn’t care how it ended,” Colton explained. “I just wanted to be with Cassie.”