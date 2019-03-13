Brazil School Shooting: 8 Dead, Including 5 Children, After Elementary School Attack

Six innocent people are dead and even more are left injured after two gunmen opened fire on an elementary school in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 13.

Five children and one adult were killed during a horrific shooting at Raul Basil elementary school in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 13, police confirmed to the Associated Press. The attack happened during the early hours of the school day, when two teenage men entered the building and began firing shots. Along with the seven people left dead, there were at least 17 other people who were shot and rushed to the hospital. The status of their condition is unknown at this point, but it was confirmed that most of these victims were children. The gunmen killed themselves after attacking the school, bringing the death count up to eight in total, according to officials.

The two gunmen were wearing masks when they arrived at the school, which holds about 1,00 students and began shooting around 9:30 a.m. local time. “I was in the classroom during our break,” one teacher told BBC. “I thought [the sound] was from bombs. When I realized they were gunshots,I stayed there. I only left when the police arrived.” Meanwhile, the state governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, took to Twitter to mourn the victims who were “cruelly murdered.”

Although Brazil is a country plagued by violent, it is very rare for school shootings to occur there — the last major attack at a school was back in 2011. Meanwhile, a second shooting took place bout 500 meters from Raul Basil shortly before this attack, but police have not been able to confirm if the two tragedies are related.

Story developing…check back for updates.