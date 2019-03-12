‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah B., Caelynn & More Reveal If They’d Want To Star On Season 15

Viewers are anxiously awaiting the announcement of who will be the next Bachelorette, so we had some of the women from Colton’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ weigh in about whether or not they’d be down for the gig!

Fans of the Bachelor franchise will finally find out who will lead season 15 of The Bachelorette during the live After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor finale on March 12! Several women from Colton Underwood’s season of the show have been discussed as possibilities to land the gig — Demi Burnett, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin and Hannah Brown — and we got to catch up with some of them at the Women Tell All taping in February to find out if they’d be interested! Of course, Tayshia and Hannah G. were still in the running to end up with Colton at the time of WTA, so they weren’t in attendance, but Demi, Caelynn and Hannah B. gave us their two cents about the situation.

Demi: “Of course I want to be the Bachelorette! That would be awesome. I mean, that would probably be the best season they ever had. I am very entertaining! I am real and I am open to finding somebody. That is what I’ve been looking for my whole life. I want to find someone that I can be with, but also, I wouldn’t take any s***. It would probably be pretty hot, if you know what I mean!

Hannah B.: I am very honest about this experience — it was so good for me. Personally, that was probably the most emotional I get about anything. It’s just…the heartbreak sucked. But the growth I had was so amazing. You have to work on being healthy yourself before you can be in a relationship, and I grew so much as a person and became so healthy as a person. I can say that I can be loved and loved back. So, I would love it!

Caelynn: I think my head is focused on my heart right now. I realized it is not fully healed. So, that is my main concern — to show that I am okay before I pursue anything else.

Meanwhile, we also got Colton to reveal who HE thinks would be the best choice for The Bachelorette. “Obviously, there are a lot of great choices, but I think you saw how open and vulnerable Caelynn is [this season],” he admitted. “It would definitely make for an interesting — and, what I think, great — Bachelorette.” Plus, we caught up with Bachelor in Paradise couple, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who told us, “We think either of the Hannah’s or Tayshia should be the Bachelorette!”

It won’t be long before we find out — season 23 of The Bachelor concludes with the second part of the finale and After the Final rose at 8:00 p.m. on ABC March 12. The March 11 episode ended with Colton going to fight for Cassie Randolph after she dumped him, while, earlier in the episode, he ended things with Tayshia and Hannah. That left him with no women in the competition, but if he has anything to do with it, Cassie will still be his in the end! It looks like it’s going to take a LOT of convincing, though….