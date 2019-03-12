Breaking News
‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15: Hannah B. Returning For A Second Shot At Love

After getting her heart broken by Colton Underwood, Hannah Brown will look for love once again on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’!

Hannah Brown is getting another shot at love! The 24-year-old, who was sent home by Colton Underwood on the Feb. 19 episode of The Bachelor, will return to the franchise for season 15 of The Bachelorette, premiering later this year. During After the Final Rose, host Chris Harrison showed footage of the moment Hannah found out she was the new Bachelorette. Hannah started crying! Ahead of the big announcement, Bachelor creator, Mike Fleiss, confirmed that four other women from Colton’s season were also considered as the Bachelorette, but it was ultimately Hannah who was given the job. Filming of the new season is expected to begin this week.

Hannah was part of one of the biggest storylines on season 23 of The Bachelor — her former best friend and fellow pageant queen, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, was also a contestant on the show, and things got off to a rocky start for the frenemies. They both approached Colton with their concerns about each other, and there was clear tension between them. However, the ladies were eventually able to work through their issues, and confirmed at the Women Tell All special that they are able to respect each other these days, even if they’re not the best of friends. 

Things were fairly strong in Colton and Hannah’s relationship at the beginning of The Bachelor, and he even introduced her to his parents during a one-on-one date in Denver. That same day, Hannah told Colton she was falling in love with him, but unfortunately, he realized he wasn’t quite at that stage in their relationship, and decided to send her home

Of the past 14 season of The Bachelorette, six of the couples who got together at the end of the show are still together. Here’s to hoping Hannah joins them once her journey is complete this spring!