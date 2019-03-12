Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over ‘Beautiful Wife’ Catelynn On Her 27th Birthday: I’m ‘Beyond Blessed’

Happy Birthday, Catelynn Lowell! ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Tyler Baltierra posted the sweetest tribute to his wife on Instagram to celebrate her birthday on March 12.

It looks like Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell‘s brief 30-day separation worked out for them in the long run because he just posted the most amazing tribute to her on Instagram for her 27th birthday on March 12. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful wife! There isn’t another woman on this planet that I hold in higher regard. Her perseverance, her capacity to love & her amazing spirit is infectious, just like her smile is contagious. I’m beyond blessed to have spent the last 13 years by her side. I love you so much babe @catelynnmtv 😍❤️,” he wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of the Teen Mom OG star, whom he shares three children with.

This lovely message comes just a couple weeks after Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their third child, Vaeda Luma, on February 21. “The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby,” Catelynn told Us Weekly when she announced her pregnancy in September 2018. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited … It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.” And the couple used their daughter, Nova, to help share the news that she was going to be a big sister. “I am such a pretty little girl, my mommy and daddy wanted another one to be their world,” a poster that Nova was holding read. “So as our world gets a little bigger, I just can’t wait to be a big sister.”

It was actually during Catelynn’s pregnancy that she and Tyler experienced some strains in their marriage. Not only did he question wanting to be with other women, but he also requested that he and Catelynn take some time apart so they could work on themselves. Fortunately, after a brief separation that lasted about a month, they’re back together and seem to be doing much better.

Here’s to hoping Tyler and Catelynn spend at least another 13 years with each other! Happy Birthday, Catelynn.