Tristan Thompson Jealous Over Khloe Kardashian’s Vegas Trip: He Was Turned On & Misses Her

Tristan Thompson is in his feelings after seeing Khloe Kardashian out in Vegas over the weekend to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthdays! He’s finally starting to ‘realize that he messed up a really good thing.’

Some would call this backpedaling. — Tristan Thompson, 27, is missing Khloe Kardashian, 34, after seeing her party-filled weekend in Las Vegas in honor of her BFFs, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who turned 36 on Sunday, March 10. Although Khloe is still dealing with the aftermath of Tristan’s hookup with her (now, former) friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, the KUWTK star looked happier than ever in sultry photos from the trip. And, that’s something the NBA star is now struggling with.

“Tristan was feeling major fomo, and even some lust, after seeing pictures of Khloe looking sexy in Vegas,” a source close to athlete tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t remember last time she looked so good. Now that he can’t have her anymore, he wants her bad. Tristan was really turned on by how sexy Khloe looked at Malika and Khadijah’s party,” the insider continued, adding, “He really misses Khloe.”

“Seeing how amazing she looked in Vegas got him thinking. He is realizing he messed up a really good thing,” the source says. However, the two are still broken up nearly one month after Tristan kissed Woods, according to the young model during a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk with family friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, 47. Woods also claimed nothing intimate happened on the night she and Tristan partied together in late February.

Khloe, Malika, Khadijah and more of their closest friends boarded a private jet for Sin City over the weekend, where they enjoyed champagne, sweet treats and a few nights of letting loose. KoKo made sure to have the plane stocked with custom donuts with the twins’ names on them, along with custom balloons, which the group was greeted with upon arrival to their massive suite.

Tristan wasn’t the only one who had his eyes on Khloe in photos from the trip. — It was hard not to gush over her amazing figure in a nude one-piece bodysuit with fishnets and cutouts. The mom of one has never looked better.

And, Khloe’s Vegas getaway couldn’t have come at a better time. “She has really been looking forward to getting out of town on this girls trip surrounded by some of her closest friends who understand what she’s been going through,” a separate source previously revealed. “Planning cute little birthday surprises for Malika and Khadijah, and getting away for a few days, was a great distraction for Khloe right now to forget about all the drama back at home.”