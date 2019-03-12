‘This Is Us’ Theory: What Could Happen To Kate & Toby’s Baby After Emergency Surgery

‘This Is Us’ fans are anxious to find out what happens to Kate and her baby on the March 12 episode of ‘This Is Us.’ One fan predicts what might happen based on Toby’s look in the episode promo.

The Pearson family rallies around Kate and Toby on the March 12 episode of This Is Us after Kate is hospitalized. Kate and Toby are extremely worried about their baby, especially because Kate is only 28 weeks pregnant. A This Is Us fan and Reddit user has come up with a theory about what may happen next. “So I don’t think Kate or the baby will pass away, but I do think that as a result of the baby being born early or some “unknown” illness/genetic issues that wasn’t [sic] detected in the ultrasounds or sonograms, the baby will have a severe or permanent disability. I could definitely see the writers taking this route as the next path, especially since we’ve never seen anyone in the Pearson clan have or raise a child with disabilities. They have already tackled family issues like having an adopted child (who’s also not the same race as his family, so throw in an identity crisis), a child who has come out, a child with an eating disorder/body issues, addiction, grief etc. This honestly seems like the most logical route to go. It would explain the weird and somber look Toby had in the waiting room and possibly why him [sic] and Kate separate and/or divorce in the future. Maybe by them having a child with a severe disability who needs their constant attention and care will put too much of a strain on their relationship and marriage and cause them to split.”

Kate will be rushed into emergency surgery during the episode. At the end of the March 12 preview, Toby walks out into the waiting room to tell the family what’s happened to Kate and the baby. Toby looks shocked, and the promo ends before fans learn what he tells the family.

In the future, Toby and Kate don’t appear to be together. “You coming down?” an older Randall asks an older Toby in a flash forward. “I don’t know if I should,” Toby responds. Randall tells Toby that “she wants you to be there.” When the camera pans out to show more than Toby’s face, the side of the bed that should be Kate’s is empty and completely made. While the mysterious “her” is actually Rebecca, Kate’s fate in the future remains uncertain. This theory could explain how Toby and Kate end up apart. This Is Us season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.