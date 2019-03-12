Breaking News
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah B. Meets 5 Suitors & Hands Out Her First Rose

Hannah Brown’s journey to find love started early. After she was revealed as the new Bachelorette for season 15, Hannah was introduced to her first 5 suitors during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.

Hannah Brown, 24, thought she was just sitting down with Chris Harrison on the After the Final Rose special on March 12 to talk about being the new Bachelorette for season 15, but he decided to introduce the beauty queen to her first 5 suitors. Hannah was understandably a little nervous to meet her guys so soon. The first guy Hannah met was named Luke. “You are absolutely stunning,” Luke said. “You’re the only one I wanted to be the next Bachelorette.” Luke told her that he “cannot wait to get to know you on a deeper level.”

The next hunk was Dustin. He brought out champagne, and he was nervous just like Hannah. He wanted to toast to the “start of a wonderful beginning” and “for us to get to know each other.” Cam, who hails from Austin, Texas, rapped during his introduction to Hannah. He’s actually a Texas A&M fan, which is a direct rival of Hannah’s beloved University of Alabama. But he said he’ll be a Roll Tide fan just for Hannah!

Connor brought out a stool because he thought it was important that they’re on the same level. He wanted to use this “as a first step to see eye-to-eye with each other.” The last suitor was Luke S. He told Hannah that he doesn’t go down South much, but he’d go down “anytime” for Hannah. His flirting got a strong reaction from the audience.

After meeting her first 5 suitors, Hannah decided to give out her very first rose. She gave her first rose to…Cam! She adorably messed up and forgot to ask whether or not he’ll accept the rose. She tried again and pinned the rose on his lapel. The rest of the 4 suitors will be back to hopefully get a rose from Hannah on night one. The Bachelorette season 15 will premiere May 13 on ABC.