‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: What Happens With Cassie & Colton After He Tries To Win Her Back?

Colton fights to win Cassie back during part two of ‘The Bachelor’ finale on March 12, and you can follow along with everything that goes down in our live blog right here!

The March 12 finale of The Bachelor picks up with Colton Underwood arriving at Cassie Randolph’s hotel room to try and get her back. In last night’s episode, he took a big risk by ending things with his other two finalists, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, and turned all his energy toward getting back together with Cassie. Cassie agrees to chat with Colton, but she’s noticeably nervous. Cassie is shocked when Colton tells her he sent Tayshia and Hannah home, but he lets her know that they weren’t the women he wanted to be with, even if they were willing to give him everything he wanted.

Colton reassures Cassie that he doesn’t need an engagement if she takes him back. “I’m sitting here asking for a second chance and to take it day by day and figure it out,” he tells her. She explains that she’s worried he’ll resent her if he gives up the chance at an engagement just to be with her, but he’s not having it. “In my opinion, that’s part of a relationship — compromise and sacrifice,” he says. “Those are the things you do when you love somebody.” He also tells Cassie that he doesn’t want to just tell her he loves her, he wants to show her.

His words are exactly what she needs to here, and she proves it to him with a kiss. She agrees to take it day by day with Colton, and he invites her to Spain to meet his family.

