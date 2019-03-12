Russell Westbrook Defends Himself After Threatening Fan During Game: ‘I Won’t Take Disrespect’

Things got heated between Russell Westbrook and a fan at the Thunder/Jazz game on March 11, and they both had quite different stories to tell about what really happened afterward.

A video of Russell Westbrook yelling at a fan during Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz game on March 11 has gone viral. In the video, Russell can be heard threatening a male in the crowd. “I’ll f*** you up,” he says. “You AND your wife!” The beginning of the verbal altercation was not caught on camera, so it was not immediately clear what started the war of words. However, after the game, Russell, claimed that the man told him to “Get down on your knees like you’re used to.” He found the comment “disrespectful,” and considered in “racial,” which is why he went off.

“I think it’s just inappropriate,” he explained to reporters after the game. “There’s no protection for the players. I think there are a lot of great fans around the world that like to come to the game and enjoy the game, but there are people that come to the game to say mean, disrespectful things about me and my family. For many years, I’ve done all the right things. I’ve never done anything to hurt or harm anybody. I’ve never been in any trouble, never fought a fan. I’ve been in the league 11 years — clean slate, humble. I take all the criticism from everybody. For me, disrespect will not be taken. Especially in Utah, when I come here, a lot of disrespectful things are said.”

Shane Keisel was the fan who got into the screaming match with Russell, and he had a much different story to tell about what went down. Shane says that the comment he actually made to Russell was in reference to the heating pads he was wearing around his legs, which Shane thought were ice packs.”I was like…just sit down and ice your knees, bro!” Shane revealed. “He turned to me and he was like — that’s heat, that’s heat! So I’m like…well, you’re going to need it. And it turned NSFW.”

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

Shane insisted that he NEVER said a swear word to Russell, and he made clear what his real issue with Russell was. “He can threaten me all he wants,” Shane said. “I was the one talking to him. But don’t threaten [my wife]. She’s five feet tall and 110 pounds. She never said a word to him.”