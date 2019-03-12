Breaking News
Odell Beckham Jr. Traded To The Cleveland Browns & NFL Fans Are Shocked To Their Core

NFL fans are shook that superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been traded by the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns. Even former league stars thought it was ‘fake news’ when the word hit Twitter.

In the biggest offseason move, the New York Giants have sent their star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in a trade confirmed on March 12. Some fans thought it was “fake news” until the NFL confirmed the move in a tweet.  The 26-year-old wide receiver had just signed a  $95 million contact extension with the Giants in August of 2018 so this is a move that has blindsided the team’s fans.

Even former NFL journneyman cornerback Darrelle Revis was stunned by the news:

