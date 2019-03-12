What a magical Tuesday. Disney unveiled the first full trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action ‘Aladdin’ during the March 12 edition of ‘Good Morning America.’

Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott are ready to show us a whole new world. The first full-length trailer for the live-action Aladdin debuted on Good Morning America. In the trailer, Aladdin is tasked with bringing Jafar the magic lamp, but the Genie has other plans. The Genie takes Aladdin under his wing and grants Aladdin’s three wishes. Aladdin crosses paths with Jasmine and a love story blossoms. The trailer gives us our first listen of Mena and Naomi’s version of the classic Aladdin tune, “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin will be released in theaters on May 24, 2019. The movie released the first footage to the world back in Oct. 2018. The teaser featured Aladdin going to the Cave of Wonders and coming upon the Genie’s lamp. Fans had to wait months for new footage after that, but the 2019 Grammys did not disappoint. A new trailer revealed Will’s Genie is all his blue glory. After Aladdin finds the magic lamp, he comes face-to-face with the one and only Genie. “You really don’t know who I am?” the Genie asks Aladdin in the trailer. “Genie…wishes…lamp… none of that ringing a bell?”

Fans were a little worried that the Genie wasn’t going to be blue — like he was in the original animated movie — after Entertainment Weekly released its Jan. 2019 cover story with Will, Mena, and Naomi. The Men In Black actor wasn’t blue on the cover, but Will later assured fans that the Genie would indeed be blue.

Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of Aladdin comes over 25 years after the beloved animated film starring the late Robin Williams hit theaters in 1992. The Disney movie won Best Original Song for “A Whole New World” and Best Original Score.