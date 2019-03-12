NeNe Leakes Responds To Andy Cohen’s Claim That She Unfollowed Him On Instagram

‘RHOA’ fans were shocked to hear that NeNe Leakes unfollowed her friend Andy Cohen on Instagram, but now, she’s defending herself against haters.

There’s two sides to every story, and NeNe Leakes, 51, just shared hers in the social media saga surrounding herself and Andy Cohen, 50. According to the reality star, she was never following Andy to begin with! NeNe took to Twitter to share a revealing message. “I will say it AGAIN! I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram. He wasn’t following me or any housewives!” she wrote on March 11. “He knows this! In fact i texted him and asked, why did u say that on WWHL when we don’t follow each other! ALL FACTS! Now go ask him! I NEVER need to lie. For what?” she added in her tweet. Well, at least that’s cleared up.

One can hardly blame NeNe for being so fired up if she’s telling the truth. Andy totally threw her under the bus during his March 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was adamant she hit the ‘unfollow’ button on him. When speaking of NeNe’s recent unfollowing spree he stopped and said, “By the way, the control room is telling me NeNe also unfollowed me. They said she unfollowed me from Instagram, for sure, and they are now checking Twitter.” Clearly, these two have some conflicting stories.

That being said, NeNe DID nix a lot of her fellow cast-mates from her social media page last week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion taping on March 7 must have gotten messy, because NeNe unfollowed nearly everyone who attended. HollywoodLife did a check of her IG on March 8 and it showed she’s no longer keeping up with Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, as well as RHOA adjacent pal Tanya Sam. However, a true few were still in the good graces of the star. Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe were still included in her ‘following’ list.

So – what really instigated NeNe’s unfollowing spree? HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned details of what happened at the show’s reunion to make the reality star so upset. “Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except MarloHampton and Shamari DeVoe” a source close to RHOA shared. “Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it. Of course, one of the hot topics discussed was cameras coming into Nene‘s closet where she asked everyone not to be. The other ladies feel that NeNe completely overreacted by yelling at the camera man and ripping his shirt, however, NeNe felt she asked politely for everyone to stay out of there and she felt disrespected in her home. Things got heated and NeNe got very upset with the other ladies as she felt she wasn’t being heard.”