National Pancake Day 2019: Free Pancakes At IHOP & More Epic Deals

Happy National Pancake Day! This year, IHOP and more restaurants are offering free pancakes in honor of this celebration. Get hungry, people!

This is the day IHOP (International House of Pancakes) has been waiting for! In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP will be giving away free pancakes. If you visit any IHOP restaurant, you can get a free short stack of their famous pancakes. The deal is available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can also donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Each pancake stack served on IHOP’s Free Pancake Day will help kids in need.

IHOP has a $4 million fundraising goal for local children’s hospitals and health charities across the U.S. In addition to enjoying a free stack of buttermilk pancakes and donating to a featured charity, you can purchase a wall icon to show support. For those who buy a $5 wall icon, they will receive a $5 coupon for a future purchase of $10 or more. You can also make an in-restaurant cash contribution or on-check donation at any IHOP restaurant between now and March 31, 2019.

IHOP was founded in 1958 and has been everyone’s pancake destination ever since. In addition to their world-famous buttermilk pancakes, there are a variety of other pancakes you can order from IHOP, including strawberry banana pancakes, cupcake pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, and more. For a limited time, you can order OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes. These stacks are filled with OREO cookie pieces, drizzled with cupcake icing, OREO cookie pieces, and topped with whipped topping.

Metro Diner is also offering a special National Pancake Day deal. Customers can enjoy a free order of kid’s pancakes for kids 12 years old and younger. Metro Diner has locations in New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, and more.