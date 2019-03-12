Lady Gaga Claps Back At Pregnancy Rumors With Exciting New Album News

Lady Gaga has fired back at rumors she could be pregnant with Bradley Cooper’s baby with epic news for her little monsters. She working on her sixth studio album!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set tongues wagging that they were involved with their ridiculous chemistry while performing “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. A tabloid even claimed last week that the 32-year-old singer/actress is pregnant and doesn’t know if the father is her 44-year-old A Star Is Born co-star/director or her ex-fiance Christian Carino. Gaga took to Twitter on March 12 to set things straight, writing “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with # LG6.” Hell yes!!! That means sometime in the next year she will be delivering sixth studio album.

Gaga’s fans absolutely flipped out over the news. Beneath her tweet one person wrote “OMG!!! I’m pregnant after reading this tweet! I can’t wait for # LG6,” with giant heart emojis. Another can’t wait to see what the theme of her new album takes, writing “Let the cultural baptism begin!!! # LG6 is coming!” Even more are thrilled by the timing, as Gaga just started following Rihanna and producer/songwriter Bloodpop on Instagram not long before tweeting about her new album. Many think a long anticipated Gaga/RiRi collab is going to finally happen. “She just started following Rihanna and Bloodpop right before this tweet… are we finally getting justice for Sexxx Dreams collab?!!” one fan asked while another wrote “Collabing with RIHANNA WE SEE.”

Gaga dropped her last album Joanne in 2016, switching to a more steady rock and roll and bluesy sound, a far cry from 2013’s heavily produced and experimental Artpop. After releasing Joanne she was cast by Bradley in his 2018 remake of ASIB, where she absolutely slayed her first major big screen role. It earned he Best Lead Actress nominations at the Oscasr, Golden Globse, SAG Awards and more. Her original song “Shallow” that she wrote and sang with Bradley in the film not only won an Oscar for Gaga, but a Grammy for Bradley and Mother Monster for Best Performance by a Duo or Group.

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Now that the 2019 awards season is behind her, Gaga’s focusing on her musical career again. She still has her wildly successful Las Vegas show Enigma at the MGM resort’s Park Theater, with a handful of upcoming dates in the summer and fall. But other than that her schedule is wide open for writing and recording her sixth album, which she has revealed is now a work in progress. It’s unclear if LG6 is the working title or if it’s just her way of letting fans know that new music is on the way!