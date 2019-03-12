Sofia Richie Looking For The ‘Perfect Gift’ For Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th Birthday

What do you get your boyfriend’s ex who has it all? That’s the dilemma that Sofia Richie’s facing as Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday nears. Scott Disick’s squeeze wants her gift to be just right.

Sofia Richie feels so good about her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian that she’s looking for the “perfect” birthday gift to give the reality TV star who turns 40 on April 18. That’s what a source close to the 20-year-old is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider claims that Scott Disick’s girlfriend is getting along so well with the mother of his three kids that it’s really important to her that she chooses the right present.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family,” our source tells us. “At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family.”

The person adds, “Kourtney’s birthday is in a few weeks (on April 18) and Sofia has been shopping for the perfect gift. She hasn’t purchased anything yet, but she wants to give her something really thoughtful and has been asking around for advice.” HollywoodLife reached out to Sofia’s rep for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

Any suggestion that there was tension between Scott, 35, and Sofia (who have been dating since 2017) and Kourtney melted away in December 2018 when the dad-of-three posted a photo on Instagram of him sunbathing with his ex and his girlfriend while on vacation. He captioned the photo of him sandwiched between them with the cheeky comment, “What more can a guy ask for. [sic] THREE’S COMPANY.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney – who is mom to Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 – slammed rumors that she’d be upset if Scott popped the question and asked Sofia to marry him in a January 2019 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. When asked by the show’s host Andy Cohen what her reaction would be if the couple got engaged, the oldest Kar-Jenner sister said, “Congratulations!” That wry reply came after Sofia partied with the family at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve bash. So far, these three seem to be the picture perfect modern family!