Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Sweet Son Samuel, 7, After Ex Ben Affleck Reignites Romance With Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Garner and Samuel were all smiles as they took an after-school stroll, over two weeks after Ben Affleck was pictured besides ex Lindsay Shookus’ side again.

Jennifer Garner, 46, enjoyed the fresh air with her and Ben Affleck’s son Samuel, 7, on March 12. The elementary school student held a drawing of stick figures in one hand, and his mother’s hand in the other after Samuel got out of class on Tuesday. Both were wearing bright smiles, as Jen looked adoringly at her mini me in the photo below. The Peppermint star dressed in a grey knit sweater, blue jeans and black booties for the afternoon stroll, while Samuel appeared to be in a school uniform. No signs of worries were on the mother-son duo’s faces amid Ben’s reunion with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 38, as the Gone Girl star has still been a strong presence in his family despite the romantic reunion.

After splitting in the summer of 2018, Ben and Lindsay were seen for the first time together at Katsuya in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. Their dinner date was proceeded by a movie date for the premiere of Ben’s latest movie, Triple Frontier, in New York City on March 3. While the status of their relationship remained unclear at the time, they suggested the reunion was indeed romantic after they were photographed smiling and chatting with one another, all up in one another’s personal spaces, at JFK Airport in New York on March 4. Lindsay, a producer on Saturday Night Live, even teasingly held Ben’s face in one of the photos! Between their breakup and now, Ben briefly dated Playboy model Shauna Sexton until Jen stepped in for an intervention and drove her ex-husband to rehab for his alcohol addiction on Aug. 22, 2018.

But Ben has been pictured much more regularly with Samuel and his other two kids with Jen, Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 12. He’s often seen out and about with the kids, whether that be for walks after-school or Sunday mass. Jen also joins in for many of these outings, as the ex-spouses reunited to pick up their brood from school on March 11, and attended a wedding together on Feb. 24 (the same day Ben and Lindsay went on their dinner date).

Jennifer Garner goes on an after-school stroll with son Samuel, 7, on March 12. (BACKGRID)

Contrasting the very casual outfit above was Jen’s get-up for Samuel’s seventh birthday party, which was How to Train Your Dragon-themed. The mother of three dressed up as one of the DreamWorks Animation film’s characters, Astrid, but it didn’t impress her son, apparently! “Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party,” Jen jokingly captioned a picture of her costume at the party on Feb. 28.