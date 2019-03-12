Ivanka & Jared Kushner Are Donald Trump’s ‘Chief Enablers’, Claims Major New Book On Pair

A new book is promising to shine a light on Ivanka and Jared’s influence behind-the-scenes at the White House and it’s already facing push back.

Ivanka Trump, 37, and her husband Jared Kushner, 38, have so much influence in the White House that they are being painted as the president’s “chief enablers,” according to a March 11 New York Times report. The article is a profile of journalist Vicky Ward’s new book, “Kushner, Inc,” which will be published on March 19. In the book, rather than being the steadying force, tempering President Donald Trump, 72, Ivanka and Jared are portrayed as family members turned POTUS senior advisors who are trying to break the rules and protocol within the White House.

HollywoodLife has reached out to the White House and Jared’s lawyer for comment. We have yet to receive a response. But Peter Mirijanian (a spokesperson for Abbe Lowell, an attorney who represents the president’s son-in-law) told the Times, “Every point that Ms. Ward mentioned in what she called her ‘fact checking’ stage was entirely false. It seems she has written a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts. Correcting everything wrong would take too long and be pointless.”

The claims that he is pushing back on are many. Ward, interviewed 220 people for the book. Many of her sources opted to remain anonymous, but the insight that they give into the behind-the-scenes goings-on are headline worthy. For example, according to “Kushner, Inc,” Ivanka and Jared were the ones who convinced Gary D. Cohn (the top White House economic adviser) not to quit after President Trump blamed “both sides” for the August 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist protest that led to the killing of Heather Heyer. Cohn, who admitted to the Financial Times that month that he seriously considered resigning, was ultimately convinced to stay by Ivanka, according to Ward’s book. “My dad’s not racist; he didn’t mean any of it,” Trump’s daughter allegedly told him. “That’s not what he said.”

One other damning allegation is that Ivanka and Jared tried to determine who could travel on State Department funded trips. The first daughter even wanted to travel on Air Force planes when it wasn’t deemed appropriate, according to the book, which also claims that former Secretary of State Rex. W. Tillerson would push back and deny Ivanka’s requests.

Perhaps the most shocking claim is that President Trump tried to push his daughter and son-in-law out of their jobs and even asked former Chief-of-Staff John Kelly to “get rid” of them. “Get them back to New York,” he reportedly told the retired U.S. Marine Corps general, according to the book. The reason Trump wanted to send Ivanka and Jared packing is because – Ward reports in her book – he thought they “didn’t know how to play the game.”

“Kushner, Inc” is published by St. Martin’s Press. The book promises to show that Ivanka and Jared are “entitled inheritors of the worst kind” who “appear disdainful of rules, of laws and of ethics,” according to the synopsis on the publisher’s website. It comes out on March 19.