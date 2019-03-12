Watch
Halsey Twerks In A Onesie Covered With Hearts & Her Fans Are Living For It

Halsey celebrated her ‘business call’ by busting out her twerking moves, all while dressed head-to-toe in fuzzy hearts. Fans are demanding to know who recorded the iconic moment.

Halsey, 24, has been hiding a secret weapon — her ability to seriously twerk. After a phone call, the “Without Me” singer liked what she heard on the other end because she threw one leg up and started shaking her booty, and even dropped it low at one point. Halsey shared the video of her dance moves to Instagram on March 11, captioning it, “Me ending a business call like: 💕.” Keep in mind that the pop star did all this while dressed in a pink onesie covered in hearts, which caused even more hearts to flood in her comments section.

“Yesss queen💖💖🔥🔥,” one fan commented, while another adoring viewer wrote, “Iloveyousoomuchh😂😭🔥🥂.” Others cheered on the singer with comments like “Get that money dance! 😄” and “Aaaaye! Get it,” and one fan demanded Halsey to “drop the link” for her onesie. The lead singer of All Time Low even resonated with the twerking video, as Alex Gaskarth commented, “same.”

Some fans even begged Halsey to marry them, but she’s a taken woman! Halsey has been inseparable with rock musician Yungblud, 20, ever since he first made a cameo on her Instagram feed in Dec. 2018. The new couple even recorded a song together, “11 Minutes,” and released the track’s steamy music video on Feb. 21. But the PDA wasn’t just for the screen, as Yungblud gave his new beau a foot massage while yachting that same month. But this whirlwind romance isn’t getting too far ahead of itself, as Halsey assured they’re not welcoming a baby. After the singer tweeted that she had the “biggest secret” on Feb. 18, she later clarified, “people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual…jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!”

me ending a business call like: 💕

Just like her pink onesie, Halsey rocked another incredible fit for the premiere of Captain Marvel in Hollywood on March 4. She wore a black leather romper by Saint Laurent, and the edgy look was the appropriate outfit to watch Marvel’s first movie led by a female superhero.