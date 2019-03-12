Hailey Baldwin Loves Justin Bieber Even More After He Opened Up About His Struggles On IG

Hailey Baldwin has admitted to her own issues with anxiety and insecurity. She so proud of husband Justin Bieber for publicly confessing that he’s going through a rough patch of his own and ‘struggling a lot.’

Honesty has seemed to be the best form of therapy for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber when it comes to their personal struggles with mental health. The 25-year-old singer has been reportedly seeking therapy for depression since February and was very candid in a March 10 Instagram post about the “rough patch” he’s been going though. His 22-year-old wife loves him all the more for being open with his fans about it. “Hailey is proud of Justin for being so open about his struggles, she knows it takes a lot of courage and is scary,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has her full support, the same way he supported her when she opened up and shared about her battle with anxiety. They have each other’s backs and going through these challenging times has only brought them closer together. Hailey also believes very strongly in the power of prayer. She knows Justin does too and that his request came from the heart. When he gets vulnerable like that it only makes her love him more,” our insider continues.

Justin made the very personal confession that life’s been getting him down in a March 10 IG post. He wrote “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird…I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks…the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.” That’s some powerful news.

Hailey herself bravely came forward in a Jan. 6 Instagram post of her own where she vowed to be more open in 2019 with her personal issues. She wrote ” I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle…I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.” With what Justin and Hailey are going through, being young and famous sure isn’t the glamorous life it looks like from afar.