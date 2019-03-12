Felicity Huffman: First Pic Of Actress Since Her Arrest In College Cheating Scandal

Felicity Huffman was pictured for the very first time since she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud to get students, including her daughter, into prestigious colleges.

Felicity Huffman, 56, was caught by paparazzi on March 12 — just hours after she was arrested by seven FBI agents armed with guns for her alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud to get students into prestigious colleges — when she prepared to exit the federal courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles. The former Desperate Housewives star looked extremely tired as she walked by a number of paparazzi waiting to take her picture.

Felicity was scheduled to appear before a judge at 2pm PST after she was charged, along with 48 others, in a massive bribery scam involving some pretty elite colleges in the United States, according to court records unsealed in Boston federal court earlier today, which HollywoodLife has obtained. Felicity, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 54, and many more are being accused of allegedly paying bribes to get their kids into various colleges and universities, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California. The charges include conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Felicity was arrested earlier this morning and taken into custody. She was then released on a signature bond, which meant she had promised to appear in court, according to TMZ. The scam is said to have been discovered after authorities found a California businessman who ran an operation helping students get into the college of their choice. Parents would allegedly pay the man, who’s been identified as William Rick Singer, and he would then send that money to an SAT or ACT administrator or a college athletic coach, who then either arranged faked profiles to list the students as athletes, took the SAT/ACT, or corrected the student’s answers.

Felicity and husband William H. Macy allegedly paid $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme in an effort to help their eldest daughter, Sofia. Their daughter was allegedly given extra time to take the SAT and a paid proctor allegedly agreed to correct her answers afterwards, according to the indictment. Felicity and William’s daughter reportedly received a score of 1420 on her SAT — 400 points more than she scored on her PSAT. Interestingly, William was not indicted.

After appearing in front of a judge, Felicity was released on $250K bail, according to HollywoodLife‘s sister site Deadline. She didn’t need to enter a plea today, March 12, but she did have to hand over her passport before leaving the court. She is next expected in appear in Boston court March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Felicity Huffman, but we did not receive an immediate response.