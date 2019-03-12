Felicity Huffman Arrested In Connection With Million Dollar Alleged Bribery Scheme To Get Kids Into Ivy Schools

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among 50 people, including CEOs and executives, arrested in a college admissions cheating scandal, according to multiple reports on March 12, which cite unsealed legal documents in Boston.

Hollywood stars including, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are among 50 others, including college coaches, CEOs and executives, who were charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam, according to court records unsealed in Boston federal court on Tuesday, March 12, NBC Connecticut reports. The documents allege that the accused aimed to facilitate students getting into high-profile D-1 schools, including Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, Yale, University of Texas, University of San Diego, University of Southern California and Wake Forest as recruited athletes regardless of their athletic ability.

Those who were indicted allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, ABC News reports. Huffman “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to the 200-page legal documents.

As for Loughlin, the Fuller House actress and her husband, fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” the court papers state. Loughlin and Giannulli share two daughters together, Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20.

